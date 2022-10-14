EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed the most recent trading day at $36.69, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 11.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $142.6 million, up 15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

EPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $566.58 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.01% and +18.31%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.29% lower. EPR Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note EPR Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.36, so we one might conclude that EPR Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, EPR's PEG ratio is currently 0.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



EPR Properties (EPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



