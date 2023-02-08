EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $42.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 15.23% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, up 12.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $148.02 million, up 7.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher. EPR Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, EPR Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.92, so we one might conclude that EPR Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that EPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

