EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $52.42, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 16.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 98.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $134.16 million, up 30.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $544.15 million, which would represent changes of +33.13% and +13.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.63% higher. EPR Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPR Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.1 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.31, which means EPR Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that EPR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.