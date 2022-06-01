EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $51.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.65% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, up 56.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $138.82 million, up 19.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.53 per share and revenue of $562.27 million. These totals would mark changes of +38.96% and +17.41%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.39% higher. EPR Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, EPR Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15, which means EPR Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that EPR has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

