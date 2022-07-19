EPR Properties (EPR) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

EPR Properties (EPR) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, EPR crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

EPR could be on the verge of another rally after moving 11.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Once investors consider EPR's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch EPR for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.