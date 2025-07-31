EPR Properties (EPR) Q2 Profit Jumps 78%

Key Points EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) posted GAAP revenue of $178.1 million in Q2 2025, beating analyst estimates by 23.6%.

Funds From Operations as adjusted (FFOAA) per diluted share reached $1.26 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a 3.3% increase from the prior year.

Net income per diluted share (GAAP) increased to $0.91, up 78.4% compared to the same period last year.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), a real estate investment trust specializing in experiential properties such as theaters, entertainment venues, and education centers, reported its earnings for Q2 2025 on July 30, 2025. The company delivered results that exceeded expectations, with revenue (GAAP) reaching $178.1 million versus the $144.07 million analyst estimate (GAAP). Funds From Operations as adjusted (FFOAA) per diluted share was $1.26 (non-GAAP), far above the $0.70 consensus forecast (non-GAAP). Net income climbed sharply to $0.91 per diluted share from $0.51 in the year-ago period (Q2 2024). In all, the quarter showed strong headline growth, robust profitability, and clear progress toward strategic goals such as portfolio diversification and capital recycling.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Net Income per Diluted Share $0.91 $0.70 $0.51 78.4 % FFOAA per Diluted Share (Non-GAAP) $1.26 $1.22 3.3 % Revenue $178.1 million $144.07 million $173.1 million 2.9 % Net Income $75.6 million $45.1 million 67.6 % FFOAA (Non-GAAP) $97.3 million $93.5 million 4.1 %

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and leases out experiential properties. These include theaters, ski resorts, eat & play destinations, fitness centers, and early childhood education centers. The company's strategy centers on owning properties where consumer experiences generate demand for tenants and, therefore, stable income.

Recently, EPR Properties has placed a strong focus on diversifying away from theater assets, which once made up a larger portion of its portfolio. Its goal is to capture a wider variety of consumer trends in experiential real estate and to manage risk tied to any one sector. Success for EPR hinges on maintaining high occupancy, recycling capital through property sales and acquisitions, and keeping a well-covered dividend paid from steady cash flows.

Quarterly Performance and Financial Developments

This quarter, EPR Properties achieved notable growth in both revenue and profitability. Total revenue (GAAP) was $178.1 million, up 2.9% from the prior year and surpassing GAAP revenue estimates by more than $34.0 million. Net income was $75.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net income increased 67.7% year over year for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The key non-GAAP profitability metric, adjusted Funds From Operations (FFOAA, non-GAAP) rose to $97.3 million, or $1.26 per share. These results reflected not only organic improvement but also gains from portfolio adjustments and prior period payment settlements, including a $16.8 million gain from property sales.

The company made substantial headway in capital recycling, a term for the sale of existing properties, mainly theaters, to reinvest proceeds into new assets. EPR completed $48.6 million in new investments while finalizing over $35.6 million in theater dispositions. Year-to-date, it reached $114.5 million in divestitures, leading management to raise its full-year 2025 disposition proceeds guidance to $130.0–$145.0 million from prior estimates of $80.0–$120.0 million. Investment spending included fitness/wellness and eat & play properties, as part of a broader aim to balance exposure away from theaters.

Leasing across the portfolio remained robust. Experiential properties were 99% leased or operated, while education assets were fully leased. Box office revenue trends supported steady rents from theaters, and management noted higher per-patron spending, especially for food and beverage offerings, improving profitability for both tenants and EPR. Other experiential segments, such as ski resorts and fitness/wellness, produced stable or improved operating results, with specific mention of increases in both revenue and EBITDARM (a measure of cash profitability commonly used in real estate and hospitality sectors) in the trailing 12-month period for wellness assets.

One-time items also affected results. Management highlighted $2.9 million in prior-period income recognized, which contributed to percentage rent and mortgage financing income. These catch-up payments boosted FFOAA (non-GAAP) but will not be recurring in future periods at the same level. The company increased its monthly dividend to $0.885 per share (annualized $3.54), up 3.5% over the prior year's annualized dividend (based upon the monthly dividend at the end of the prior year), and reported an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio was 71%, indicating the dividend remains well covered by cash flow.

As of June 30, 2025, EPR Properties' portfolio included $6.5 billion in experiential assets (non-GAAP), about 94% of total investment. The portfolio mix consisted of 151 theaters, 58 eat & play venues (which combine dining, games, and entertainment), 25 attractions such as amusement centers or waterparks, 11 ski resorts, four experiential lodging properties, 23 fitness & wellness properties, and smaller holdings in gaming and cultural venues. The education segment now represents 6% of the portfolio as of June 30, 2025, compared to 7% as of December 31, 2024, following the sale of early childhood education properties to private buyers.

The theater segment still represents 38% of the REIT's pre-tax profits, though this share continues to shrink. Management noted a positive box office environment, with strong film releases and increased per-customer spending supporting rental payments. The company negotiated a new Master Lease agreement with Regal Cinema.

Experiential segments outside theaters showed mixed but generally stable performance. Ski properties benefited from solid season pass sales and favorable weather. Meanwhile, the eat & play category experienced minor year-over-year declines but maintains “healthy coverage,” the REIT’s term for having rental income sufficiently above fixed expenses.

Education assets, while stable and fully leased, continue to be sold. Proceeds from these sales are recycled into experiential investments. Recent dispositions of three theater properties for $35.6 million generated a $16.8 million net gain, enhancing results for the quarter. Management plans continued asset sales, raising full-year 2025 guidance to as much as $145.0 million in total disposition proceeds. These activities reflect EPR’s long-term plan to focus squarely on the experiential real estate segment.

The company reported $13.0 million in cash on hand at quarter end. Debt levels remained stable, with $405.0 million drawn on a $1.0 billion revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2025 after retiring a $300.0 million senior unsecured note in April 2025. EPR reports no additional debt maturities in the next 12 months, a net debt to gross assets ratio (non-GAAP) of 39%, and a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and rent) of 5.1x, slightly reduced from the prior year. , with leadership indicating possible future bond issuance in the second half of the year if conditions allow.

The company's Board of Trustees declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.885 per share, representing an annualized dividend of $3.54, an increase of 3.5% over the prior year's annualized dividend, annualizing to $3.54 per common share. This marks a continuation of EPR's policy of growing the dividend as cash flows expand. The dividend remains well covered, supported by the company’s adjusted funds from operations and a relatively modest payout ratio for the industry.

Outlook and What to Watch Ahead

For FY2025, management maintained its FFOAA (non-GAAP) per diluted share guidance at $5.00 to $5.16, representing roughly 4.3% growth at the midpoint over the prior year. Net income per diluted share (GAAP) guidance is $3.20 to $3.36, from a prior range of $2.98 to $3.14. Investment spending guidance was kept unchanged at $200.0 million to $300.0 million, while the target for asset dispositions was increased to $130.0–$145.0 million due to better-than-expected progress in the first half. The company also restated its commitment to a well-covered, growing dividend, currently $3.54 per share on an annualized basis.

The company provided further clarity on its capital allocation approach, specifying that new investments will be measured and funded primarily from free cash flow, asset sales, and credit facilities. Investors are expected to focus on the pace of reinvestment and progress in reducing theater and education exposure, as well as any changes to credit markets and potential impacts on funding costs. Management also highlighted elevated but manageable leverage and indicated flexibility for future bond issuance if market conditions remain favorable. No additional quantitative guidance was given for future quarters beyond the full-year outlook.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

