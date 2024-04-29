EPR Properties (EPR) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from EPR Properties (EPR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, indicating a decline of 10.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $142.78 million, representing a decrease of 5.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific EPR Properties metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Rental revenue' will reach $142.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Mortgage and other financing income' of $11.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other income' will likely reach $10.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $40.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41.20 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for EPR Properties here>>>



Shares of EPR Properties have demonstrated returns of -3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EPR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EPR Properties (EPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.