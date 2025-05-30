Is EPR Properties (EPR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is EPR Properties (EPR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

EPR Properties is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 857 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EPR Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPR's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, EPR has gained about 24.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 5.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that EPR Properties is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Aviva (AVVIY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.5%.

Over the past three months, Aviva's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, EPR Properties is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.1% so far this year, meaning that EPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Aviva, however, belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #134. The industry has moved +1.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track EPR Properties and Aviva. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

