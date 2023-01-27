EPR Properties (EPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $42.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.55% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 11.4% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.73% in that time.

EPR Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, up 12.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $148.02 million, up 7.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% lower within the past month. EPR Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EPR Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.76, which means EPR Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that EPR has a PEG ratio of 0.96 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EPR Properties (EPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.