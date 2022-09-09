EPR Properties (EPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $43.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 21.37% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.

EPR Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $144.91 million, up 17.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $575.03 million. These totals would mark changes of +46.32% and +20.08%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. EPR Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, EPR Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.64, which means EPR Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that EPR has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



