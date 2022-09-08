EPR Properties (EPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $42.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 21.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.79%.

EPR Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $144.91 million, up 17.77% from the year-ago period.

EPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $575.03 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.32% and +20.08%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. EPR Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, EPR Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.66.

It is also worth noting that EPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



EPR Properties (EPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.