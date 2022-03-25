EPR Properties (EPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $53.51, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 7.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

EPR Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 105.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $135.58 million, up 32.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $547.52 million. These totals would mark changes of +38.04% and +14.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.01% higher within the past month. EPR Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note EPR Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.29, which means EPR Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that EPR has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.