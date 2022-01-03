EPR Properties (EPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed the most recent trading day at $48.41, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $133.43 million, up 58.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.41% higher. EPR Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, EPR Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.24, so we one might conclude that EPR Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, EPR's PEG ratio is currently 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.