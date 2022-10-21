EPR Properties (EPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed the most recent trading day at $37.32, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.82%.

EPR Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $142.6 million, up 15.9% from the year-ago period.

EPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $566.58 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.01% and +18.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. EPR Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPR Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.71 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.04.

Meanwhile, EPR's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



