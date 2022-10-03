EPR Properties (EPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $36.13, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 15.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 9.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $142.6 million, up 15.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.75 per share and revenue of $566.58 million. These totals would mark changes of +45.71% and +18.31%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower within the past month. EPR Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EPR Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.8.

We can also see that EPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



