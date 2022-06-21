EPR Properties (EPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $45.33, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 9.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 6.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

EPR Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 59.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $138.82 million, up 19.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $562.27 million. These totals would mark changes of +40.8% and +17.41%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EPR Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPR Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.82 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.57, which means EPR Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that EPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.