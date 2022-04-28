EPR Properties (EPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $55.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.81%.

EPR Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 105.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $135.01 million, up 31.57% from the prior-year quarter.

EPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $552.76 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.34% and +15.43%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. EPR Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, EPR Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.05.

Meanwhile, EPR's PEG ratio is currently 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

