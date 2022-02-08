EPR Properties (EPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed the most recent trading day at $44.28, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 8.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 330.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $133.43 million, up 58.83% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. EPR Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note EPR Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.42. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.81.

We can also see that EPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EPR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.