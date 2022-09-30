EPR Properties (EPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $35.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 17.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 9% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $142.6 million, up 15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.75 per share and revenue of $566.58 million, which would represent changes of +45.71% and +18.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower. EPR Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPR Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.41 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.59, so we one might conclude that EPR Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, EPR's PEG ratio is currently 0.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



EPR Properties (EPR)



