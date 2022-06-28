EPR Properties (EPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $47.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 59.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $138.82 million, up 19.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $562.27 million, which would represent changes of +40.8% and +17.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EPR Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, EPR Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.28.

Also, we should mention that EPR has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

