EPR Properties (EPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed the most recent trading day at $53.44, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.24% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 105.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $135.58 million, up 32.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $547.52 million. These totals would mark changes of +38.04% and +14.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% higher. EPR Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, EPR Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.11, which means EPR Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that EPR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EPR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

