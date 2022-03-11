EPR Properties (EPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $52.60, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 18.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 98.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $134.16 million, up 30.75% from the year-ago period.

EPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $544.15 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.13% and +13.63%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.63% higher within the past month. EPR Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPR Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.07 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.21.

Also, we should mention that EPR has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EPR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.