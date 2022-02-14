EPR Properties (EPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $44.56, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2022. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 330.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $133.43 million, up 58.83% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% lower. EPR Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note EPR Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.79, which means EPR Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that EPR has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

