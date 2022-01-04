EPR Properties (EPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed the most recent trading day at $48.81, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.51% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 330.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $133.43 million, up 58.83% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.77% higher. EPR Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, EPR Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.43, which means EPR Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that EPR has a PEG ratio of 0.45 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

