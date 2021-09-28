EPR Properties (EPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

EPR Properties (EPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.3, the dividend yield is 5.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPR was $51.3, representing a -8.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.07 and a 148.79% increase over the 52 week low of $20.62.

EPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports EPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 46.69%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the epr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EPR as a top-10 holding:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 3.89% over the last 100 days. NETL has the highest percent weighting of EPR at 4.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.