EPR Properties (EPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

EPR Properties (EPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that EPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.14, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPR was $51.14, representing a -8.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.07 and a 71.67% increase over the 52 week low of $29.79.

EPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.13. Zacks Investment Research reports EPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.85%, compared to an industry average of 10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the epr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EPR as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 4.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EPR at 2.7%.

