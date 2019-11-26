EPR Properties (EPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

EPR Properties (EPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that EPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.04, the dividend yield is 6.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPR was $72.04, representing a -10.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.75 and a 14.8% increase over the 52 week low of $62.75.

EPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). EPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59. Zacks Investment Research reports EPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.82%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.