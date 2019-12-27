EPR Properties (EPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

EPR Properties (EPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that EPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.85, the dividend yield is 6.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPR was $69.85, representing a -13.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.75 and a 11.28% increase over the 52 week low of $62.77.

EPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59. Zacks Investment Research reports EPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.75%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

