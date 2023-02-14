EPR Properties (EPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $42.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 8.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.

EPR Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $148.02 million, up 7.77% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. EPR Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, EPR Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.82.

It is also worth noting that EPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

EPR Properties (EPR)

