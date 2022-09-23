EPR Properties (EPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $38.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 16.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.09%.

EPR Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $142.6 million, up 15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.75 per share and revenue of $566.58 million. These totals would mark changes of +45.71% and +18.31%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower. EPR Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPR Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.22 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.29.

Investors should also note that EPR has a PEG ratio of 0.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EPR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



