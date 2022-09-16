EPR Properties (EPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $41.52, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 18.66% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $144.91 million, up 17.77% from the year-ago period.

EPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.86 per share and revenue of $575.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.08% and +20.12%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.6% higher. EPR Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPR Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.18, so we one might conclude that EPR Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that EPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



