EPR Properties (EPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $52.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.02% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 105.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $135.58 million, up 32.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $547.52 million. These totals would mark changes of +38.04% and +14.33%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.18% higher. EPR Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPR Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.65 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.76.

Meanwhile, EPR's PEG ratio is currently 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EPR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

