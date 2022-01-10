EPR Properties (EPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $47.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.74% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 330.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $133.43 million, up 58.83% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher within the past month. EPR Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, EPR Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.54.

Investors should also note that EPR has a PEG ratio of 0.45 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.