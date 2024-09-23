EPR Properties Enters Into Amended, Restated And Consolidated Credit Agreement

(RTTNews) - EPR Properties (EPR) has entered into a Fourth Amended, Restated and Consolidated Credit Agreement, governing a new amended and restated $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. The new facility, which matures on October 2, 2028, replaces the existing $1.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility. The new facility provides for an initial maximum principal amount of borrowing availability of $1.0 billion with an accordion feature under which the company may increase the total maximum principal amount available by $1.0 billion, to a total of $2.0 billion, subject to lender consent.

EPR Properties expects to use borrowings under the new facility for general business purposes, including the acquisition of experiential properties consistent with its current strategy.

