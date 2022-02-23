EPR Properties Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EPR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.55, changing hands as high as $50.72 per share. EPR Properties shares are currently trading up about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPR's low point in its 52 week range is $41.14 per share, with $56.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.53.

