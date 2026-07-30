EPR Properties About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (EPR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/31/26, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.31, payable on 8/17/26. As a percentage of EPR's recent stock price of $63.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EPR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPR's low point in its 52 week range is $48.105 per share, with $64.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.08.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EPR makes up 4.24% of the Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (Symbol: SRET) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding EPR).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 5 series of preferred stock that are senior to EPR — find out what they are ».

EPR Properties is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, EPR Properties shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further EPR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.