EPR Properties: Interesting The More It Falls, 6.4% Yield, Paid Monthly

This healthy triple-net lease REIT offers a juicy 6.4% dividend yield (paid monthly), and the shares just sold off significantly, thereby making for an increasingly attractive entry point. This article reviews the health of the business, valuation, risks, dividend safety, and concludes with our opinion about why this particular REIT may be worth considering if you are a long-term income-focused investor.

EPR Properties (EPR) is a triple-net lease specialty REIT focusing on experiential real estate, including property types such as theaters, eat and play, ski, attractions, experiential lodging, gaming, fitness and wellness, cultural and live venues.

The triple net lease structure means the tenant, rather than the landlord, is responsible for paying expenses such as property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. This reduces the operating expenses of EPR, thereby allowing it to keep more of its rental income, which can then be returned to shareholders through dividend payments. EPR's portfolio consists of 367 properties with more than 200 tenants located in 43 states in the US and Ontario, Canada, of which, megaplex theatres account for the largest share of EPR’s portfolio at ~45% of its total adjusted revenue.

Before getting into more specifics about EPR, it's worth considering why big-dividend REITs in general have recently sold off. The answer is based largely on macroeconomic noise. And you can get a feel for just how indiscriminate the sell-off has been by viewing the recent performance of many of the most popular big-dividend REITs in the following chart (for perspective, be sure to compare each REIT’s performance to the S&P 500 (SPY) (the light blue line), which has continued to set new all-time record highs).

And for a little more perspective, here's a look at how strongly the exact same REITs were performing this year, right up until the abrupt sell-off (notice the S&P 500, the light blue line, is now the worst performer in this group).

So What Happened? The short answer is that the Fed changed its interest rate posture at the end of October. Specifically, the Fed cut rates for the third time this year on Oct. 30, but the big news was their indication that they may pause on adjusting rates further in the immediate future. And based on the following CME Fed Watch chart, the market believed the Fed and changed its expectations dramatically based on the new language (on particular, there was uncertainty regarding future rates prior to the announcement, but the purple probability clearly increased, and the green line probability clearly decreased, following the Fed announcement).

So why does the interest rate posture change from the Fed impact REITs? Two big reasons (and one has more merit than the other). First, REITs rely heavily on the capital markets (e.g. borrowing) to grow their businesses, and higher interest rates means the cost of borrowing is higher too (more on this in a moment).

The other big reason why REITs sold off is essentially “macroeconomic noise.” Specifically, the sell-off has largely been driven by a shift from “risk-off” to “risk-on” in the market (REITs are generally considered a “flight to quality” or “risk off” asset class because their big dividends and low betas can help investors reduce volatility in their investment portfolios).

REITs had been performing extremely well through the first three quarters of 2019 as a “flight-to-quality” trade as a large portion of the market feared a growing US-China trade war, tariffs and general uncertainty. This fear was personified by the flattening yield curve (believed by many to be a recessionary indicator) whereby the yield on two-year Treasuries ominously rose above the yield on 10-year Treasuries, as you can see in the following chart.

However, with a phase one trade deal recently reached between the US and China, continuing positive economic data, and a pause to interest rate cuts by the Fed, the market has moved back to a “risk on” mode, and REITs have sold off, as riskier higher-beta assets (such as tech stocks, or even just the S&P 500) have risen to new all time highs. Further still, REITs were arguably due for a bit of a pullback anyway.

REIT naysayers and media punditry will point to the Fed’s new interest rate posture as an indication that the sky is falling for REITs. However, in reality, this is ridiculous for several reasons. First, interest rates remain extraordinarily low by historical standards, which is a very good thing for REITs (it cost less for REITs to grow). Second, the economy is strong, which also is a good thing for REITs (especially considering rates remain extraordinarily low). Third, an argument can be made that interest rates cannot realistically go much higher from here because it would make it difficult for the US to compete globally (where rates are lower), and because the US simply cannot expect to raise rates much further without crushing itself under the cost of its own debt. And fourth, no one really knows exactly where rates are headed in the future, and if you’re an income investor it’s just smart to be prudently diversified across multiple market sectors and asset classes, such as REITs.

As you can see in the following chart, the indiscriminate REIT sell-off hit EPR hard (i.e. the share price is down significantly).

And this sell-off came despite management's optimistic Q4 earnings call whereby they raised full year fiscal 2019 guidance (note: EPR did subsequently lower guidance as part of its strategic sale of charter school assets - more on this success in a moment). And in aggregate, we believe these dynamics create an attractive buying opportunity, but here are a few more reasons why we like EPR.

Experiential real estate represents an estimated $100 billion market opportunity. And to tap into this, EPR has been deliberately shifting its portfolio mix toward more experiential real estate. In this vein, in November 2019 EPR sold 47 charter school properties as part of its strategic review to further strengthen its focus on experiential real estate. Chief Investment Officer, Greg Zimmermann, during the Q3 earnings call, noted:

“We continue to shift our focus from non-experiential areas of business toward experiential properties, and asset class that we have been successfully investing in for over 20 years and one that will be the primary growth forever going forward.”

This positions EPR to take advantage of rising consumer demand for experiences. Leisure spending has been rising and now accounts for almost 9% of total consumption. Also, overall leisure experience spending has been rising continuously over the last decade and stood at ~$900 billion in 2018.

We don’t like to put too much emphasis on past performance, but it's worth considering, to some extent, as a gauge of the abilities of management and the business. And in EPR’s case, it has been positive. For example, EPR’s total revenue has compounded at a CAGR of 16% since 2014 while FFO-per-share has risen by 10% annually during the same period. This compared to FFO (on a dollar basis) has grown at ~20% CAGR which is nearly double the rate on a per share basis (as REITs do, EPR has grown its share count to fund growth).

We expect EPR to continue posting strong growth given its leadership in its niche segments as well as ample balance sheet flexibility. For example, EPR posted strong results in Q319 with revenue up ~18% anchored by strong consumer demand for experiential assets. This dynamic is likely to continue in Q4 as well.

The consistent operating performance over the past several years has also translated into share price appreciation of nearly 19x since its IPO in 1997 (see next section).

EPR also has a strong history of delivering superior returns to its shareholders. EPR has meaningfully outperformed all well-known indices over the long term (including the financial crisis of 2007-2009). Since becoming a publicly-traded entity in 1997, EPR has delivered total returns of nearly 1,895% to its shareholders – more than three times the total returns of MSCI U.S. REIT Index and nearly five times the total returns of Russell 1000 index. Again, we don’t like to put too much emphasis on past performance, but in this case it gives some credence to EPR’s management and business going forward (especially considering the shares have recently sold-off thereby creating an attractive opportunity as compared to future opportunities and EPR's current valuation).

EPR’s core business, which includes entertainment and recreational properties, continues to see strong demand. During the third quarter of 2019, EPR’s entertainment portfolio saw occupancy of 99% and rent coverage of 1.76x. The box office collections were up by ~3% year-over-year in Q319 and the momentum is anticipated to extend in Q4 as well. The recreation properties had occupancy rate of 100% and rent coverage of 2.28x. The recreation segment has delivered solid results in Q319 with visits and revenue through the August trailing 12-month period, up 4% and 7% respectively vs. the trailing three-year average. EPR’s Chief Investment Officer Greg Zimmermann noted:

“The consumer continues to (show) strong demand for experiences. We have a deep pipeline of opportunities to expand our already broad-based portfolio of the experiential assets.”

We note that EPR’s balance sheet is well positioned to fund its growing pipeline of opportunities moving into 2020, especially after the recent charter schools sale. Nearly all of its $3 billion debt (~99%) is unsecured, meaning its properties do not carry mortgages and there are no debt maturities until 2023. It’s debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.5, a very reasonable number for a REIT. It also has an undrawn $1 billion revolving credit facility, giving it plenty of liquidity to take advantage of opportunities and to fund growth.

On a Price to Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) basis, EPR is inexpensive relative to its peer group average. As seen below, EPR trades at P/AFFO multiple of 13x, which is ~15% discount to its peer group average multiple of ~15.2x (there are obviously differences in the businesses in the peer group, but the comparison is still worth considering). And in our view, the discount should narrow given EPR’s strong operating performance.

Analysts covering the stock, on average, believe the shares are undervalued by ~13.7%. And when you include the dividend, the total return potential is increasingly attractive. Further, Wall Street analysts are notoriously too short-term focused, and their price targets significantly underestimate the long-term growth potential of EPR's portfolio.

EPR's historical dividend growth has been steady. Specifically, EPR’s dividend has grown at an average rate of 6% since 2010 and stands at an estimated $4.50 for 2019. At today’s price near $70, that gives EPR a current yield in excess of 6%. The company did guide for $5.40 in FFO-per-share at the midpoint for 2019, so its payout ratio is 83% for this year. EPR has no debt maturing until 2023 which provides it with ample cash flow to continue to invest for future growth. This adds to our confidence in the potential for dividend growth and share price appreciation, especially considering EPR's growing business.

Interest rate risk: Even though we expect interest rates to remain relatively tame, dramatically rising rates could create challenges. As REITs are often seen as an alternative to bonds, higher interest rates could mean decreased demand for REITs, thereby causing a decline in the share price. Also, higher interest rates put downward pressure on earnings as interest costs rise.

Movie Theater challenges: Worth noting, 45% of EPR's adjusted revenue comes from movie theaters, an industry that has been facing challenges. Specifically, attendance growth over the last decade hasn't kept pace with expectations, and operators have been left with more debt than they anticipated. Triple net leases are nice for EPR, but less helpful if an operator doesn't have the ability to pay. Nonetheless, we view the risk as less extreme than some narratives suggest, considering operators such as AMC (AMC) have recently completed multi-year theater renovations that will decrease future capex and improve revenues, thereby enabling them to pay down debt. Further, in the extreme case of bankruptcy, it would likely be Chapter 11 whereby the theaters wouldn't just go dark, and the revenues would continue to flow. This risk is worth monitoring, but likely very overblown, in our view.

Lower consumer spending: EPR is focused on experiential property types which are highly reliant on buoyant consumer sentiment and spending. With the US economy doing well in recent years, increasing consumer demand for EPR’s tenant offerings have translated into growth. However, this could change very quickly. A major economic downturn like the financial crisis of 2008-09 could dampen consumer spending and remains a key, but unlikely, risk.

EPR Properties is a REIT with a dominant position in its niche entertainment and recreation property segments. And the 6.4% yield and monthly dividend payments are attractive for investors seeking income. The stock price has declined significantly recently as the shares have gotten caught up in the indiscriminate REIT sell-off. Further, EPR has suffered from an overblown negative narrative about troubled movie theater operators. In aggregate, we believe these factors have combined to create an attractive buying opportunity, and we've ranked EPR No. 10 on our recent ranking of top 10 big-dividend REITs, behind additional attractive opportunities, such as Ventas (VTR) which we wrote-up at No. 8 and Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) which we wrote-up at No. 7. Overall, the big-dividend REIT sell-off has created an increasingly attractive buying opportunity in EPR - a big monthly dividend payer with attractive long-term price appreciation potential.

