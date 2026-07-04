The EPR Insider Sale Is Noise — The Signal Is Rising Demand for Experiences

Key Points

2,000 shares were sold indirectly.

This transaction represented 12.34% of Johnson's total holdings.

No shares are held directly post-transaction.

Johnson retains 14,213 Common Shares.

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Gwendolyn Mary Johnson, SVP - Asset Management at EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), reported the sale of 2,000 shares of Common Stock via an indirect open-market transaction on June 23, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 2,000 Transaction value $116,220.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 14,213 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($58.11); post-transaction value based on June 23, 2026 market close ($58.87).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Johnson's historical selling pattern?

With 2,000 shares sold, the transaction falls below her March 2025 sale of 3,900 shares but is broadly consistent with her average sale size of ~2,164 shares per transaction, as indicated by historical data.

With 2,000 shares sold, the transaction falls below her March 2025 sale of 3,900 shares but is broadly consistent with her average sale size of ~2,164 shares per transaction, as indicated by historical data. What is the impact on Johnson's ownership structure following this transaction?

After the sale, Johnson holds no shares directly; her entire remaining position of 14,213 shares is now maintained through an indirect trust structure, reflecting a shift toward exclusively indirect ownership.

After the sale, Johnson holds no shares directly; her entire remaining position of 14,213 shares is now maintained through an indirect trust structure, reflecting a shift toward exclusively indirect ownership. Does this sale represent a full exit from Common Stock or a liquidity event within overall holdings?

The sale does not represent a complete exit from Common Stock; Johnson continues to hold 14,213 Common Shares of Beneficial Interest indirectly, which are convertible to Common Stock and preserve her economic stake.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close July 1, 2026) $57.74 Market capitalization $4.24 billion Revenue (TTM) $719 million Dividend yield 5.39%

* 1-year performance figures are calculated using June 23, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

EPR specializes in experiential real estate, including properties that facilitate out-of-home leisure and recreational activities; primary revenue is derived from leasing these assets.

It operates a net lease REIT model, generating income through long-term leases with tenants in entertainment, recreation, and education sectors.

The company targets tenants seeking unique, experience-driven venues, with a portfolio diversified across 44 U.S. states.

EPR Properties is a specialty REIT with a portfolio valued at approximately $6.7 billion, focusing on properties that deliver experiential consumer offerings. The company’s disciplined underwriting and investment criteria are designed to ensure stable cash flows and mitigate risk across industry, property, and tenant levels. This targeted approach is believed by the company to provide a competitive advantage and the potential to generate consistent returns within the specialty real estate sector.

What this transaction means for investors

For context, this sale was scheduled back in March under a 10b5-1 plan, so it's not a reaction to anything happening at EPR today. Beyond that, the filing isn't the story. EPR owns the real estate behind experiences people leave the house for, movie theaters, ski resorts, attractions, and collects rent through long-term leases rather than operating the businesses itself. That structure held up well through the streaming disruption and the post-pandemic stretch, and the tenant base is more diversified now than it was a few years ago, with less dependence on any single category. The real question for investors isn't insider selling, it's whether people keep prioritizing spending on experiences over things. I think they will. EPR's own portfolio backs that up: its experiential properties were 99% leased last quarter, even as the company kept trimming underperforming assets, a sign that demand for these spaces has stayed durable. It won't be a smooth ride every quarter, real estate tied to consumer discretionary spending rarely is, but for investors with a long time horizon, I think EPR is a name worth holding through the noise. If you're newer to this corner of the market, it's worth understanding how REITs work more broadly before building a position.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EPR Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.