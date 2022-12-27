EPP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (Symbol: EPP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.09, changing hands as high as $43.35 per share. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EPP's low point in its 52 week range is $36.62 per share, with $50.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.28.
Also see: Top Dividend Stocks
NTST Videos
GEO Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.