EPP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (Symbol: EPP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.09, changing hands as high as $43.35 per share. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPP's low point in its 52 week range is $36.62 per share, with $50.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.28.

