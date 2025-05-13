$EPM Earnings Results: $EPM Reports Quarterly Earnings

$EPM ($EPM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, missing estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $22,560,000, missing estimates of $22,590,336 by $-30,336.
$EPM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $EPM stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 123,277 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $638,574
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 119,746 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $620,284
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 75,437 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $390,763
- CWA ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC added 70,450 shares (+30.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $364,931
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 69,104 shares (-59.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $361,413
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 64,826 shares (-2.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $335,798
- PENN MUTUAL ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 60,168 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,670
