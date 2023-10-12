(EPM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) ended the recent trading session at $6.38, demonstrating a +0.95% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.63%.

Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a loss of 9.71% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 1.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Evolution Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, down 76.67% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $21.63 million, reflecting a 45.67% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.53 per share and a revenue of $96.55 million, demonstrating changes of -47.52% and -24.87%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 51.39% lower within the past month. Evolution Petroleum presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Evolution Petroleum has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.04 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.72.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, finds itself in the top 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

