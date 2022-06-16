ePlus Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of ePlus Inc (Symbol: PLUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.57, changing hands as low as $53.15 per share. ePlus Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLUS's low point in its 52 week range is $42.0025 per share, with $69.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.51.

