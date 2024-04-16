ePlus (PLUS) Price Target Increased by 6.41% to 84.66

The average one-year price target for ePlus (NasdaqGS:PLUS) has been revised to 84.66 / share. This is an increase of 6.41% from the prior estimate of 79.56 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 90.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.36% from the latest reported closing price of 76.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in ePlus. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUS is 0.23%, an increase of 12.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 29,931K shares. The put/call ratio of PLUS is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,802K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,549K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 12.38% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,538K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing a decrease of 24.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,044K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 83.43% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 976K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 17.88% over the last quarter.

ePlus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,400 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171.

