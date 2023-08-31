ePlus (PLUS) Price Target Increased by 17.83% to 77.52

The average one-year price target for ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) has been revised to 77.52 / share. This is an increase of 17.83% from the prior estimate of 65.79 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 91.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.93% from the latest reported closing price of 66.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in ePlus. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUS is 0.17%, a decrease of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 30,856K shares. The put/call ratio of PLUS is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 1,973K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 20.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,890K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,959K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 7.26% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,547K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 85.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,091K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 7.79% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 992K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 46.53% over the last quarter.

ePlus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,400 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.