EPlus Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ePlus inc. (PLUS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.20 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $21.96 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ePlus inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.57 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.2% to $498.114 million from $554.461 million last year.

ePlus inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.20 Mln. vs. $21.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $498.114 Mln vs. $554.461 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.