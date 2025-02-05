EPLUS Earnings Results: $PLUS Reports Quarterly Earnings

EPLUS ($PLUS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, missing estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $510,970,000, missing estimates of $564,621,000 by $-53,651,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PLUS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EPLUS Insider Trading Activity

EPLUS insiders have traded $PLUS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELAINE D MARION (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $460,926 .

. DARREN S RAIGUEL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $455,678

C THOMAS III FAULDERS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $186,260

JOHN E CALLIES sold 1,050 shares for an estimated $100,464

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EPLUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of EPLUS stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EPLUS Government Contracts

We have seen $828,453 of award payments to $PLUS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.