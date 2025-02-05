EPLUS Earnings Results: $PLUS Reports Quarterly Earnings

EPLUS ($PLUS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, missing estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $510,970,000, missing estimates of $564,621,000 by $-53,651,000.
EPLUS Insider Trading Activity
EPLUS insiders have traded $PLUS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELAINE D MARION (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $460,926.
- DARREN S RAIGUEL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $455,678
- C THOMAS III FAULDERS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $186,260
- JOHN E CALLIES sold 1,050 shares for an estimated $100,464
EPLUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of EPLUS stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 463,621 shares (+70.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,592,489
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 329,299 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,383,263
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 190,663 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,749,799
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 181,318 shares (+37.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,830,812
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 171,006 shares (+982.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,816,730
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 164,016 shares (+20.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,129,333
- SWEDBANK AB added 150,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,082,000
EPLUS Government Contracts
We have seen $828,453 of award payments to $PLUS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE NETAPP REFRESH STORAGE EQUIPMENT AND MANAGE SERVICES IN ACCORDANCE TO CONTRACT NO...: $655,012
- NAS STORAGE: $100,641
- ANNUAL NETAPP SOFTWARE M&S WARRANTY RENEWAL.: $27,799
- CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE NETAPP WARRANTY MANAGE SERVICES FOR THE DC COURTS NETAPP WARRANTIES IN ACCORDING ...: $25,000
- ANNUAL HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE WARRANTY RENEWAL.: $20,000
