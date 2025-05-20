EPLUS Earnings Preview: Recent $PLUS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EPLUS ($PLUS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $534,327,000 and earnings of $0.88 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PLUS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
EPLUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of EPLUS stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,708,277 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,256,145
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,051,789 shares (-79.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,190,682
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 920,865 shares (+197.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,200,390
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP removed 589,027 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,948,317
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 254,776 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,548,979
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 157,302 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,600,141
- GOBI CAPITAL LLC removed 152,607 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,313,605
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
EPLUS Government Contracts
We have seen $804,948 of award payments to $PLUS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE NETAPP REFRESH STORAGE EQUIPMENT AND MANAGE SERVICES IN ACCORDANCE TO CONTRACT NO...: $655,012
- ANNUAL HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE WARRANTY RENEWAL.: $97,136
- ANNUAL NETAPP SOFTWARE M&S WARRANTY RENEWAL.: $27,799
- CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE NETAPP WARRANTY MANAGE SERVICES FOR THE DC COURTS NETAPP WARRANTIES IN ACCORDING ...: $25,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.