ePlus and Digital Realty launch AI experience center

ePlus (PLUS) and Digital Realty (DLR) announced a partnership to launch a state-of-the-art AI Experience Center to be hosted in Digital Realty’s Innovation Lab located in Ashburn, VA. Designed to help accelerate an organization’s AI journey, the AI Experience Center will enable customers to experience AI technologies in data center facilities purpose-built for AI-optimized infrastructure. Hosting the AI Experience Center inside of Digital Realty’s Innovation Lab enables customer access to public and private cloud environments via ServiceFabric. Additionally, customers can orchestrate AI-specific workloads across Digital Realty’s Private AI Exchange. In addition to the technology demonstrations at the facility, customers can also take advantage of the suite of ePlus AI Ignite assessments and workshops.

