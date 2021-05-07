Epizyme's (EPZM) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

Epizyme, Inc. EPZM incurred a loss of 69 cents per share in first-quarter 2021, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 56 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 51 cents.

Total revenues in the first quarter were $7.6 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.1 million and considerably increased from the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $1.4 million.

Shares of Epizyme have plunged 37.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 6.8%.



Quarter in Detail

Tazverik received accelerated approval from the FDA in January 2020 for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced Epithelioid Sarcoma (“ES”). In June 2020, FDA approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Tazverik, for two distinct follicular lymphoma (“FL”) indications.

Tazverik generated net product revenues in both ES and FL of $6.2 million in the first quarter, reflecting a sequential increase of 37.7%.

The company reported a month-over-month increase in new prescriptions for Tazverik throughout the first quarter. However, during the quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively impact ES and FL patient visits to physicians, new patient starts across all lines of treatment and the ability of Epizyme’s field-based teams to fully access ES and FL prescribers.

Adjusted research and development expenses increased to $30.3 million from $22.9 million in the year-ago quarter, while selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $36.4 million from $27 million.

Epizyme had $298.9 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Mar 31, 2020, compared with $373.6 million as of Dec 31, 2020. The company expects its current cash runway to extend to 2023.

Pipeline Update

The safety run-in portions of both the ES and FL confirmatory studies with Tazverik are now fully enrolled. The ES confirmatory study is evaluating Tazverik in combination with doxorubicin compared with doxorubicin plus placebo as a front-line treatment for ES.

The FL confirmatory study is evaluating Tazverik in combination with R2, which is the combination of Bristol Myers Squibb’s BMY Revlimid plus Roche’s RHHBY Rituxan, compared with R2 plus placebo for treating relapsed / refractory FL patients.

Meanwhile, Tazverik, in combination with standard of care treatments –Xtandi(enzalutamide) or Zytiga (abiraterone), is being evaluated in the phase Ib safety run-in portion of the EZH-1101 study for treating men with metastatic prostate cancer.

Notably, Tazverik, in both the FL and the prostate cancer study, has demonstrated encouraging preliminary safety and activity data.

Epizyme, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise



Epizyme, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Epizyme, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Stock to Consider

Epizyme currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A better-ranked stock in the biotech sector is ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ loss per share estimates have narrowed 26.3% for 2021 and 43.9% for 2022 over the past 60 days. The stock has surged 62.8% year to date.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Roche Holding AG (RHHBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM): Free Stock Analysis Report



ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.