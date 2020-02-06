Epizyme (EPZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Epizyme (EPZM) closed at $21.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 8.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.24%.

EPZM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.51, down 75.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.83 million, down 70.79% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPZM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.34% lower within the past month. EPZM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

